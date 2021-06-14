Meteorites that hit Earth do not come from the asteroid belt

Scientists have long thought that meteorites, those chunks of asteroids that collide with the Earth’s surface, have emanated from different space rocks located in the asteroid belt, a circumstellar disk of the solar system located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. However, contrary to current theories, a new study carried out at Lund University (Sweden) of the meteor shower from space on our planet during the last 500 million years has shown that only 1 of the 70 largest collisions that took place in the asteroid belt caused a significant increase in the flow of meteorites towards Earth.

Where do meteorites come from?

Knowing it could help to understand what kinds of objects can collide with the Earth and where they come from, since Following the history of the Earth’s meteorites is no easy task. Impact events involving large bodies leaving a significant crater are rare; Typically, many space rocks break apart upon entering the atmosphere, leaving only debris that falls to Earth. These debris are small fragments of micrometeorite, preserved in the sedimentary layers of the earth’s crust.

To elucidate the mystery, researchers from the Astrogeobiology Laboratory dissolved almost ten tons of sedimentary rocks from ancient sea beds in powerful acids, because the sediment contains meteorite debris dating from when they fell to Earth.

“The dissolved sediment represents 15 periods during the last 500 million years. In total, we have extracted chromium oxide from almost 10,000 different meteorites. Chemical analysis allowed us to determine what types of meteorites the grains represent, “says geologist Birger Schmitz.

So things, most of the meteorites that reach Earth could be from the same parent body. Scientists believe that the meteorites that have fallen on Earth so far can be traced back to major asteroid events that broke off in space, leading to a meteorite cascade crash landing on our planet.