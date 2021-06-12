Meteorite threats do not come from the asteroid belt

06/12/2021 at 10:00 CEST

A study of the meteor shower from space on our planet during the last 500 million years has found that only one of the 70 largest collisions that took place in the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter generated a significant increase in flow. of meteorites towards Earth. The research, conducted at Lund University in Sweden, could help understand what kinds of objects can collide with Earth and where they come from.

The asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter is a disk in which celestial bodies affected by strong collisions rotate around the Sun. In these collisions, the material that is released takes different destinations: part of these space rocks reach Earth.

Approximately 2,000 meteorites reach the Earth’s surface each year, while researchers have been able to identify close to 63,000 space rocks to date. Where does this extraterrestrial material come from that reaches our planet? What events determine the flow of meteorites?

Until now, the prevailing theories indicated that the flow of meteorites to Earth was directly connected to dramatic events in the asteroid belt. According to these hypotheses, the meteorites that hit our planet came mainly from gigantic collisions made in the disk located between Mars and Jupiter.

Rocks that speak of the cosmos and its past

Now, the new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) contradicts current positions on the matter. According to a press release, only one of the largest collisions recorded in the asteroid belt in the last 500 million years produced a significant increase in the number of meteorites hitting Earth.

After carefully tracking the flow of meteorites towards our planet in the indicated period, the researchers concluded that the huge collisions in the asteroid belt would not be so significant. Apparently, an as yet unexplained phenomenon causes most of the rocks to remain in the asteroid belt.

How did you come to this conclusion? In principle, they dissolved ten tons of sedimentary rocks located on ancient sea beds in acid: the sediments preserve remnants of meteorites that have impacted at some point with the Earth, and provide information on the historical period in which the impact took place.

By dissolving the sediments, scientists can obtain microscopic grains of chromium oxide, a mineral present in meteorites that is not affected by the passage of time. Looking at these grains works as a window into the past: the researchers found data from 15 historical periods over the last 500 million years.

A unique extraordinary event

After analyzing almost 10,000 meteorites, they concluded that the flow from the asteroid belt has been stable: only a collision that occurred 466 million years ago marked a major break in the amount of meteorites coming from that source.

In this specific situation, the flow of meteorites increased notably and it was found that 99 percent of the impacts were a consequence of that event. Although the rate slowed after about 40 million years, even today meteorites continue to arrive from that specific part of the asteroid belt.

In summary, the researchers believe that the conclusions reached may function as a transcendent contribution to discover the origin of the meteorites that reach Earth and assess its degree of danger. In this regard, they indicated that no threat can be ignored: the future impact of a small meteorite in the sea, near a populated area, could potentially generate catastrophic results.

Reference

Asteroid break-ups and meteorite delivery to Earth the past 500 million years. Fredrik Terfelt and Birger Schmitz. PNAS (2021) .DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2020977118

Photo: artistic recreation of a sector of the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter. Credit: Pablo Carlos Budassi in Creative Commons.