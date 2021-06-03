Metaplex launches in Solana and offers NFT creation for just a few cents

Today, June 2, Metaplex announced through twitter the launch of its Marketplace for crypto art. The platform offers the creation of NFTs at high speed and for only a few cents.

Excitement around NFTs, also known as non-fungible tokens, has been down for weeks. Still, the Metaplex team has gone to market using Solana’s ultra-fast network. The team sees an opportunity in offering a new style of NFT platform that offers greater control to artists..

Metaplex is a decentralized protocol combined with an open source web framework that enables artists, brands, and creators to launch self-hosted NFT storefronts as easily as creating a website, all without writing any code.

Metaplex offers its users:

On-chain auctions thanks to the Solana network

A minting cost of each average NFT less than $ 1

Zero commissions for the platform

A open source, non-permissive and decentralized platform

Royalties for authors encoded on-chain.

In this way, perpetual royalties can be encoded in the NFT, and will be self-executing at the time of resale.

NFT media of any size are permanently stored in Arweave, solving a major problem facing the long-term viability of NFTs. Thanks to this feature, NFTs created with Metaplex are created forever and therefore are immutable, thanks to Arweave’s perpetual storage..

A launch that already has important support

Thanks to the characteristics of the Solana network, Metaplex is able to keep the average cost of minting an NFT to less than a dollar.

According to the team, Metaplex is bringing the balance of power back to artists and creators.. Artists as relevant in the world of crypto art as RAC and the digital shoe manufacturer CryptoKickers have already announced that they will use the platform for their projects. Both are launching Metaplex-based NFT stores. RAC’s store, known as ONO, plans to launch its first piece on this platform, it is a work by an artist named BLOND: ISH.

The ecosystem is already growing, without going any further, AudiusProject announced plans to bring the buying, selling and displaying of Metaplex NFTs directly into the Audius experience and allow artists to coin audio tracks as NFTs directly from Audius..

The NFT market race adds a new competitor

Ethereum continues to dominate the NFT market as well as the rest of the sectors of the blockchain ecosystem. Meanwhile, Solana is not the only chain offering an alternative home for NFT projects.

NFT environment

Dapper Labs, one of the most influential companies in the NFT space (Creators of CryptoKitties), has built its own blockchain called Flow, in which its works will be hosted while companies.

On the other hand, Binance Smart Chain also houses NFT platforms such as PancakeSwap, BakerySwap and Battle Pets.

