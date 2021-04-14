MetaMask wallet now supports Orbs swapping and staking

MetaMask is not only a popular crypto wallet, but also a reference solution for anyone who wants to participate in the DeFi sector of the crypto industry. The wallet recently announced that it is expanding its list of supported tokens, revealing that its newest supported coins are ORBS, an official cryptocurrency of the Orbs Network.

ORBS exchange comes to MetaMasko

According to the announcement, users can now trade or bet ORBS directly from their MetaMask wallet. More than that, MetaMask will also aggregate data from several different sources, including popular decentralized exchanges (DEX), to ensure that users always get the best possible price and lowest fees the industry has to offer.

So far, ORBS has been listed on a number of major exchanges, including Uniswap (UNI) and Balancer (BAL). With its addition to MetaMask, users will now be able to trade it directly in the wallet.

MetaMask also allows betting

As mentioned, the wallet will also allow users to bet ORBS tokens on its mobile app thanks to the fact that Tetra, the official ORBS betting wallet, is now also connected to MetaMask.

The ability to bet ORBS will be available on Android and iOS apps alike, but also on PCs, for those who prefer to trade on their desktops and laptops.

The betting process is also extremely simple, and all users need to do is go to the Tetra website from their MetaMask application and bet their ORBS tokens. Orbs even has a tutorial

on how to bet using Tetra from MetaMask, which he shared as part of the announcement.

In the end, MetaMask has now become a place of reference for holding, trading or betting ORBS, just as it has already served for other cryptocurrencies and DeFi tokens.