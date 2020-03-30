Metallica to Offer Online Concerts Every Monday | Instagram

The famous American thrash metal band Metallica will transmit on their social networks on YouTube and Facebook concerts every monday starting tomorrow due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They will share through their social networks full concerts from some of his tours around the world looking for people in quarantine spend an entertaining moment.

The first transmission was made by last Monday and they announced on their official account of Instagram sharing the video of the presentation they made in the Irish city of Slane Castle.

Need to take a break from Netflix before viewing the entire library? We present our new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, which will debut tonight on our YouTube channel and on Facebook! “They wrote in the publication.

In this way, as a way of support, Metallica also made available to its followers the option of donate to its All Within My Hands foundation and with what is raised will support scarcity of medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Let’s stay connected and virtually visit some of our favorite places together while enjoying our live shows! ”They wrote in a message that was shared on their official website.

The band was founded In the year of 1981 in the city of Los Angeles by Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield, who were later joined by Dave Mustaine and Ron McGovney.

We’ve played on all seven continents, made it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now… we’re a crustacean! Senckenberg researcher Dr. Torben Riehl and Dr. Bart De Smet of Ghent University in Belgium have discovered a new crustacean species in the depths of the northern Pacifica Ocean and decided to name it after some rock band… Welcome to our world Macrostylis metallicola! First of all, stellar name Dr. Riehl. Second, what an honor! Not only did Dr. Riehn name his discovery after a band as he has been a fan since childhood, The Thing That Should Not Be has a few things in common with us. The worm-like creature dwells in complete darkness, has no eyes, and is colorless. Talk about Blackened! It also lives among metallic nodules containing cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel, and rare-earth elements. So it basically lives in a rock stadium? Now that’s one metal crustacean! You just never know what you’ll find lurking beneath the sea. Art by @anyfranksz

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:35 PST

Total band sales exceed $ 120 million and they are considered part of the big four of thrash metal, along with Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax.

It has achieved endless awards, among which nine stand out Grammys, two prizes awarded by the musical chain MTV, two awards from the American Academy of Music and two magazine awards Billboard.

It is also in the Rock hall of fame and have one star at Hall of Fame from Kerrang magazine.

