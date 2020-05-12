Metallica was one of the bands that since the beginning of the quarantine began with the tradition of broadcasting concerts on its YouTube page., something that all of us at home are grateful for while live shows are resumed around the world, however now the thrash metal band brings us a real news that makes us headbang with happiness.

As part of their #MetallicaMondays, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Rober Trujillo They will share with everyone one of the rarest performances of the last years of the band, because in it they played the complete album of 1991, Metallica. –Best known to all as The Black Album-.

Specifically, it is the concert that Metallica gave on June 12, 2012 in Nickelsdorf, Austria, where they were one of the headliners of the Nova Rock festival. We say it was weird because in addition to playing classic songs like “Master of Puppets”, “For Whom The Bell Tolls”, “One” or “Seek and Destroy”, halfway through their set they threw themselves from start to finish – but changing the order from last to first song–, the album that catapulted them to commercial fame and which at that time was celebrating its 20th spring.

“The Unforgiven”, “Sad But True”, “Trough The Never”, “Nothing Else Matters” and “Enter Sandman” they played alongside other tracks that Metallica rarely casts live like “My Friend of Misery”, “Don’t Tread on Me” and “The Struggle Within”. So if you are a fan of the Black Album, you cannot miss this memorable presentation.

In addition to broadcasting all these shows to their fans, the gang is raising funds with them to fight COVID-19 and so far they have donated 35 thousand dollars (something like 8 million 350 thousand 454 Mexican pesos) to the cause. Recently, James, Kirk, Robert and Lars shared a quarantined version of “Blackened”, with each one playing from the comfort of their homes.

Watch on YouTube

If you want to see Metallica playing this whole album, we tell you that It will be available this May 11 at 7 pm (Central Mexico time) and they can throw it all from the comfort of their homes around here:

Watch on YouTube

