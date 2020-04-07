Metallica where to see the concert that is broadcast live | Instagram

One of the five concerts that the Metallica group will be giving has started with the aim of raising funds to help different institutions with the current pandemic.

The thrash metal band Metallica will hold concerts on social media every Monday due to the spread of the coronavirus.

In this way, as a way of support, Metallica He also made available to his followers the option of donating to his All Within My Hands Foundation.

This will support the shortage of medical supplies during the coronavirus crisis.

Other concerts that you can enjoy are by the singers DaniLeigh, Dinah Jane and Jordan Fisher that will delight their followers with a show via streaming andn Billboard Live At-Home.

The rapper will start the shows at 12:00. Two hours later Jane will play and at 16:00 Fisher will appear.

The broadcast started at 7:00 p.m. on his YouTube channel and on the band’s Facebook profile, under the initiative #MetallicaMondays, which started two weeks ago.

The band made up of Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo seek to delight their audience with this live show to lighten up time at home.

The first concerts that were seen on the social networks of the band in the #MetallicaMondays, were the Irish shows in 2019 and the Paris one in 2017.

The group will broadcast today one of the five concerts it gave at the Forum København in July 2009, as part of the promotional tour for its album Death Magnetic.

Need to take a break from Netflix before viewing the entire library? We present our new concert series: #MetallicaMondays, which will debut tonight on our YouTube channel and on Facebook! “They wrote in the publication.

