Metallica Launches New Streaming Concert Series

As many artists have done, Metallica has set out to reach out to their fans remotely. But as always, heavy metal masters will do it their way. In an ad through their social networks, the band announced the release of #MetallicaMondays. Here Ulrich, Hetfield, Hammett and Trujillo will upload full concerts from their past to their YouTube and Facebook channel every Monday. Is there a better way to start the week?

“As we all do our part and stay home, we find ourselves missing out on live music, so how about we dive back into some of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?” They began their post announcing # MetallicaMondays. “We don’t want to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we are in this together, and staying connected is how we will get through it. With that in mind, we are bringing a series of Metallica live shows straight to your couch! ”, published the legends. Today, we already have on your channel the first concert of this series: Metallica: Live at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland on June 8, 2019.

In addition to being able to enjoy these concerts in a big way, Metallica also offers its fans the option of donating to the All Within My Hands Foundation.. This is a foundation created by the Los Angeles gang that supports workforce education, fighting hunger and other critical local services. In the donation section they explain that “your donation will help address food insecurity and shortages of medical supplies during the current Covid-19 crisis as we work with our partners in Feeding America and Direct Relief. “

Along with the announcement, Metallica also postponed its April tour of South America until December. They will be joined by Greta Van Fleet on tour. This also begins the concerts that are canceled or postponed in April. Something that many bands and organizers want to put up with as much as possible to see if the problem is taking better directions. For now, prepare the headbang alone and enjoy this concert: