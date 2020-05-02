In true scoop that I bring you this ‘gift’, writing the review of an album that I have been freaking out in this last week I get the Facebook notice of … Metallica? … How strange, Metallica has been offering their concerts on ‘Live’ by Youtube every Monday night since the bug started to take it up the ass and today it does not touch … but it is true! I go to their Facebook and I come across a surprise that they have been cooking in recent days and that follows in the wake of Thousands and thousands of bands that, faced with the impossibility of playing together, enjoying live music and their fans, etc., have no choice but to kill the bug and continue to be current by joining a live video call or to make a good parallel mounting with some special surprise. The band of Heltfield & Ulrich could not be less (they are not yet de-escalated because of their ‘mad emperor’) and they offer us a refreshing interpretation of their classic “Blackened”…

It was time for Lars to go on pounding his drums and stop his endless verbiage of more than five minutes by introducing the concerts they perform religiously every Monday. Those of San Francisco have not chosen by chance the immortal theme contained in … And Justice For All (1988), not at all! The truth is that the lyrics of «Blackened» speak about the deterioration of our Mother Earth, its warming global and everything we are causing it because of our rampant consumerism and industrialization. The Earth wants to reveal itself, in fact it is already doing so by sending the ‘multiple antennae’ and, as Heltfield says, ‘it is the end of evolution, it will never have a remedy.’ Reason is not lacking ..

The truth is that it is a letter and a song that adapts like a glove to these times that we are having to live and, why not say it, perhaps the ‘the four horsemen’ should also consider certain things so that the consumer machinery and industrialized that they generate is managed in a different way, anyway … As for the song, I like, why am I going to fool you, James is recovered, he sings with a calm tone and imposes his Spanish in a clearly acoustic format in where little is heard about Trujillo and Hammet (the latter only in certain points and the ‘solo’). As for Lars, anyway, he is still there with his over-constipated grimaces (…) but at least his drummer is well beaten and does not sound like a street drum. Enjoy…