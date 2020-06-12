Like many other festival producers around the world, Danny Wimmer Presents has been hit hard this year. It has been forced to cancel most of its popular rock festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now the company is bringing what they do best online Launching a new broadcast series called Offstage with DWP that will kick off with a full Metallica concert.

The last few days have been tough as you cancel all of their Welcome to Rockville, Epicenter and Sonic Temple spring festivals among many others, However, they have decided to turn the page and have just put together a party that we can all go to from our homes.

Perhaps by now you think that it is one of the bunch, but it is not. The new series, called Offstage with DWP combines concerts from the promoter’s previous festivals with acoustic performances and recently recorded interviews. It will all start with the Metallica concert at the Mapfre stadium in Columbus this June 12

From there the party will grow showing the set of the Foo Fighters at the 2019 Sonic Temple festivalas well as very chubby interviews with Randy Blythe from Lamb of God, Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach, Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless and Brent Smith of Shinedown.

They will also launch unreleased acoustic performances by Tim McIlrath of Rise Against and Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger from Halestorm. Any of these performances are very worthwhile even if we weren’t locked up at home.

Taking into account that for several weeks we have had the weekly broadcast series #MetallicaMondays, This week she becomes 100% metal, having two releases by the biggest band in the history of metal. Here we leave the announcement of the series Offstage with DWP.

