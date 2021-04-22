Met Office and Microsoft want to make a computer to know the weather

04/22/2021 at 9:34 AM CEST

Met Office is working with Microsoft to build a UK weather forecast supercomputer. They say it will provide a more accurate weather forecast and a better understanding of climate change. The UK government said in February 2020 that it would invest £ 1.2bn in the project.

Expected to be one of the 25 best supercomputers in the world when it goes live in the summer of 2022. Microsoft plans to update it over the next decade as computing improves. “This partnership is an impressive public investment in the basic and applied sciences of weather and climate,” said Morgan O’Neill, an assistant professor at Stanford University who is independent from the project.

“Such a major investment in a state-of-the-art weather and climate prediction system by the UK is great news globally, and I look forward to the scientific breakthroughs that will follow.” The Met Office said technology would increase your understanding of the weather and will allow people better plan activities, prepare for inclement weather of the weather and better understand climate change.