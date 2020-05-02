Outfits from the Met Gala that have been the most talked about over the years. (Photo courtesy of Dicomania)

There is outfits that go unnoticed and there are others that remain very engraved in the memory of those who like fashion. A clear example of this are the looks that have sounded the most from the MET gala and therefore are still remembered, so here we will mention some of these since they have been some of the most remembered throughout the history of this great meeting.

MET gala outfits

Yes, we must remember that the beloved and unmatched MET Gala, is one of the most important events in the fashion industry. In this meeting where great celebrities meet, the outfits It rains everywhere, however there are some who steal the sighs and therefore have been the most famous and remembered over the years.

How to forget the famous couple who got much of the attention at the MET gala 2009, and what a way, since Kate Moss shone with her metallic dress, while Marc Jacobs amazed with his elegance and the cut of the suit.

MET gala outfits that have been the most talked about over the years. (Photo courtesy Peter Kramer / GTRES)

Outfit that will never be forgotten

Another one of the outfits that without a doubt left us open-mouthed and that has left its mark on the MET gala, is the one worn by the renowned model Karolina Kurkova; As we will remember, this impeccable dress with red letters “love you” we could enjoy it in 2005.

Outfits from the Met Gala that have been the most talked about over the years. (Photo courtesy Peter Kramer / GETTY)

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: VMet Gala: The best outfits from the Fashion and Catholic Religion edition

Now, leaving behind the looks with this type of clothing in the outfits, let’s talk about the spectacular clothing that Madonna wore in 2013 at the MET gala. This revolved around the theme “punk” and consisted of an amazing blazer, tights, fabulous heels in fiusha color and various accessories that multiplied the tones of her clothing.

MET gala outfits that have been the most talked about over the years. (Photo courtesy Jamie McCarthy)

.