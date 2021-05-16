Mestalla opens to celebrate the permanence and examine Eibar and Lim

05/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

EFE

The Mestalla stadium will open its doors for the first time this season so that five thousand fans can ‘celebrate’ the mathematical salvation of Valencia and examine the management of Peter lim but also the options of Eibar to dream of achieving permanence.

The team of Voro GonzalezAfter the coach made his debut with a balsamic victory against Valladolid, he could not add the point he needed at the Sevilla stadium last Sunday to secure the virtual permanence he had tied. But the rest of the day’s results, especially the defeat of the Pucelano team against Villarreal, make it impossible for him to descend.

The news came a few hours after it was confirmed that the relaxation of sanitary measures against COVID-19 due to the good situation of the Valencian Community would allow the club to open Mestalla for this official goodbye of the season at the stadium.

Since the last time fans entered the stadium, Valencia have dismissed Albert celades, hired and fired to Javi grace, sold to some of the great references of the squad that made him champion of the Copa del Rey (such as Dani Parejo, Rodrigo Moreno, Francis Coquelin or Ferran torres), and has ensured permanence in this complicated exercise.

The club defends that these movements have saved the entity from bankruptcy and that they have allowed the empowerment of players who already had a lot of weight such as Carlos Soler or Jose Luis Gayà and leave space for young people like Uros Racic or Yunnus Musah.

On the social level, the entity still has not presented a solution that the institutions consider valid to finish the New Mestalla, about five thousand fans demonstrated last Saturday against the management of Lim and several information have ensured that the businessman has spoken with several interested in the purchase of the club, something that the president Anil Murthy has repeatedly denied.

Thus, and in the absence of sporting challenges, beyond being ahead of Levante or not, the meeting will serve to see how a small part of the Valencian fans has assimilated all these movements and how it is demonstrated or not in Mestalla, its natural habitat.

Voro He assured before the clash against Sevilla that his intention is not to distribute minutes in search of satisfying everyone now that the goal of salvation entrusted to him has been achieved but he has already introduced some rotations such as Toni Lato or Francisco Ferro. So, with that precedent, it is expected that there will also be some changes although with the same 1-5-3-2 drawing that you have used.

Eibar, meanwhile, is only worth victory to continue dreaming of permanence. The fact that Valencia can play with the support of their public in the stands has not pleased the armorer too much, Jose Luis Mendilibar, who would have preferred that all matches be played on equal terms.

The main doubt of the gunsmiths for this appointment was the presence of Sergi Enrich, who was injured in the final minutes of last Thursday in Ipurúa against Betis, but who has recovered in time and his contest will be important given that, after Kike Garcia, is the team’s second top scorer, with three goals, tied with Bryan gil Y Esteban Burgos.

The Menorcan has improved his performance in recent days and his presence is important, since the gunsmiths are not exactly left behind on goals.

Those of Mendilibar rush their last chances of salvation that go through a victory at Mestalla and repeat victory the following Sunday 23 in Ipurua against Barcelona.

The balance against the Valencian players is slightly favorable to Eibar, who have won in five of the thirteen games that both teams have played in the First Division, with four draws and four defeats.

At Mestalla, the gunsmiths have won in two of their six visits, with a draw and three defeats, the last one last season, when they lost 1-0. It is not a bad balance and the possibilities are open, given that Valencia is no longer playing anything and this season has not been the best for the Che team.

In addition to the probable alignments, the rest of the call would be completed: Yoel, Quique González, Recio, Soares, Kevin Rodrigues, Pedro Leon, Sergio Alvarez, Aleix Garcia, Bigas, Burgos, Inui Y Water well. Therefore, the 23 members of the first team, plus the youth squad Atienza.

Probable lineups

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia or Piccini, Paulista or Diakhaby, Ferro, Guillamón, Gayà; Wass, Soler, Racic; Guedes and Maxi.

Eibar: Dmitrovic, Correa, Oliveira, Arbilla, Cote, Bryan Gil, Diop, Atienza, Exposito, Kike García and Muto.

Referee: Valentín Pizarro Gomez (C. Madrileño)

Stadium: Mestalla. 5,000 viewers.

Hour: 6.30pm.