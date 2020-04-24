Music and cinema shake hands in this video clip that was filmed during

on April 8 and 9 on horseback between La Rioja and Andalusia.

The Andalusian filmmaker Jesus Ponce unites his talent with that of the four members of Messura to translate the dystopian fable glimpsed in SOMA.

From the confinement of their respective homes, Diego M. Continente, Germán Ruiz-Alejos, David Burgui and Joselu Arriezu recorded the scenes suggested by the filmmaker with their mobile phones, while from their home in Seville, Ponce, he shot new sequences that gave support the main story with the help and complicity of your daughter Lucia. Inspired by the force that chords and lyrics detonate SOMA, Jesus Ponce, proposed this collaboration, weeks before the stop of the musical activity in theaters.

A situation that has forced Messura to suspend the rest of the concerts of his presentation tour ‘Animal’ at the peak of his activity after passing through the program of Ariel rot on TVE: ‘A country to listen to it’and the broadcast of his powerful live show on TVE 2, within ‘The Radio3 concerts.’

For his part, Jesus Ponce He is working on new projects after the premiere of his fifth feature film, ‘The first date’, in 2019, with which he has collected more than twenty awards after spending time at various film festivals including the Iberoamerican Festival in Huelva, that of Florida Latino Cinema or the US Hispanic Culture Film Festival. Also in 2019, the filmmaker released the documentary ‘The Last Shot’ within the framework of the Seville European Film Festival. An accurate analysis on the figure of the disappeared filmmaker Claudio Guerin-Hill who had the participation of figures from Spanish cinema such as Juan Diego, Lucía Bosé and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba.