Total divorce in Barcelona’s dressing room. As captured by the cameras of El Partidazo de Movistar, Leo Messi He made a tremendous displeasure to Eder Sarabia during one of the two hydration breaks of Celta – Barcelona in images that perfectly summarize what is being lived at the moment in the culé locker room.

Everything happened in one of the breaks and with Barcelona playing the League in Vigo. There, Eder Sarabia went to Messi and the culé captain blatantly ignored the second culé coach. At the coach’s instructions, the Argentine left saying something that cannot be deciphered.

Up to two times Eder Sarabia He tried to address Messi, but the footballer with a very serious gesture went from his indications, evidencing a clear divorce between the star of the team and the coaching staff of a Quique Setién to whom the players seem to have crossed.

At the conclusion of the match, Luis Suárez also sent a dart to the coach at Movistar’s microphones. What is going on outside the home? The coaches are for something », the player pointed out in clear reference to the coaching staff.