“Messi’s team has to defeat Brazil, Neymar, VAR and the referee”: José Luis Chilavert on the final of the Copa América



The “Canarinha” has been in the middle of controversial arbitration decisions.

The end of the America Cup It is just around the corner. Brazil and Argentina they will face each other in a decisive match, with much history, controversy and, of course, morbid. Conmebol has been the main one indicated in the organization of this tournament. José Luis Chilavert, the historic former Paraguayan goalkeeper, had some very strong statements against the confederation.

I consider this a robbery, I don’t care what they tell me. Varsil had to have half a team with yellow, Neymar doing what he always did, they stole 3 minutes from us in the aggregate. Give the cup to those thieves at once because against the conceited Conmebol you can’t. #PeruvsBrasil pic.twitter.com/8qQoR951o7 – Gonzz Lapadulista 🇵🇪 (@ GonzzLara42) July 6, 2021

“Messi’s team and his teammates have to be prepared to defeat the Brazilian team, Neymar, the VAR and the referee”Said the historic South American soccer player in a statement to Radio Continental, broadcast by TyC Sports. The former goalkeeper questions the legitimacy of the tournament. Chilavert hints that everything is determined for Brazil to be the champion.

Hand of #ThiagoSilva 🇧🇷 in the Brazilian area. Roberto Tobar charges a goal kick for ‘La Canarinha’. pic.twitter.com/2H67LJ8etJ – TOCA Y PASA PERÚ (@tocaypasaperu) July 6, 2021

“Corrupbol is terrible”Chilavert said, referring to the confederative entity. “La Canarinha ”has been immersed in some controversies during the tournament. There have been arbitration decisions that, at times, the interpretation of the judges tends to favor the local team in the South American tournament.

“I would love that Messi escapes three or four times and can score three or four goals. When in doubt they will favor the host”, Said the Paraguayan. “The genius of Messi and his teammates (…) have to play a thousand percent,” he concluded.

Anyway, what did I expect from the Peruvian team and VARsil. pic.twitter.com/b99WHxRu95 – Рахиль 🇵🇪 R&H | TOH and Amphibia 🐸 (@ DaisukeV_off15) July 6, 2021

