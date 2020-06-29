Monday June 29, 2020

The captain of Barcelona is at the center of the controversy in Spain, since a video was released in which he is seen as obfusibly ignoring the instructions of Eder Sarabia, Quique Setién’s assistant, which adds to the discussion in the dressing room ‘culé’ after the tie with Celta.

Six dates after the end of the League, Barcelona is two points below the leader of the Spanish tournament, Real Madrid. But beyond the lost points, the focus on the azulgranas is set on the break between the squad of players and the coaching staff of Quique Setién.

The tie with Celta stirred the waters even more in the ‘culé’, which was reflected in three events: Lionel Messi’s rebuff against Eder Sanabria, Luis Suáres’s criticism of the technical command and the subsequent discussion in the dressing room.

The most revealing image was borne by the ‘Flea’, who ignored Setien’s assistant in the midst of one of the arrests to cool off in the match.

The assistant wanted to give instructions to the Argentine, but the ’10’ did not take it into account and he uttered some words with his discomfort.

The right arm of the Catalan strategist had already been in the sights of footballers when a video was released in which he criticized his managers in the middle of the classic with Madrid.

To this problem was added that, after equality in Vigo, when asked « what happens as a visitor? », Luis Suárez said succinctly that « there are coaches for something. »