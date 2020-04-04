The advance of coronavirus in the world forced almost all soccer leagues to suspend their activity. Thus, from the beginning of March, the ball stopped rolling and the season was postponed, with no restart date.

Among various consequences, both sports and financial, this pandemic deprived sports lovers of seeing Lionel Messi reach a new personal record. It is that with this stand, the flea was at the gates of 700 official goals and a waterfall of brands to beat.

Accounting for 9 annotations that added in the first part of 2020, the Rosario accumulates 697 official goals throughout his entire career. This figure, reached in 856 games played, leaves it with an average of 0.81 average goal by duel. A brand that surprises but that still becomes more striking if it is broken down.

If you only take the screams that he carries in him Barcelona, his only club as a professional, the footballer, 32, presents 627 in 718 games (0.88 average). But a number of achievements are also listed, such as being the all-time top scorer in the Spanish League (438G in 474PJ), 127 more than the next player in the ranking (Cristiano Ronaldo, 311) and 276 more than the current footballer of the closest tournament (Karim Benzema, 162). Also, Messi has been the player who has scored the most goals with the same team in Europe.

Another astonishing fact in the local contest is that the Blaugrana striker has faced 40 different rivals in his 15 years as a professional, managing to convert at least one goal to 37 of them. Only three teams have not managed to see the Argentine goal (Xerez, Real Murcia and Cádiz). And only Xerez has faced more than once (two games) without scoring.

As for the left-handed favorite rivals when it comes to sending the ball to the back of the net, the Seville It is the one that has scored the most (37 in 38 games in all competitions), followed by Atlético de Madrid (31 in 40 games) and Valencia (28 in 34 clashes). Too, Messi is he top gunner in the history of the classic between Barcelona and Real Madrid (26 goals in 43 matches in all competitions).

The incredible scoring ability of Leo, both with his club and with the national team, was reflected in the count of so many at the end of each season: in the last 11 calendar years, he has scored more than 40 goals; and more than 50 in 9 of the last 10 (in 2013 it registered 45 screams).

With 34 titles achieved in Culé, the incidence of flea in the achievements of his team it is total. If they are taken all goals and assists (627 and 245, respectively), the footballer has participated in 40.1% of the totals of the Catalan team in all competitions (872 of 2,174).

Already going into detail when defining, you can see how Messi It was dispatched with goals of all colors. The main protagonist is his left foot, without a doubt, with which he scored 580 times, of which 88 were from the penalty spot and 52 via direct free kick; with his right hand scored 90. Also, by way of the head butt made 24 And it also has three unorthodox ways: with the hand, with the chest and with the waist, one with each one.

CRISTIANO Y PELÉ, EVERY TIME CLOSER:

While statistics are barely the cold, hard part of football, for some time a kind of career has been forged between himself Messi and the portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, two machines when it comes to scattering rivals on the court, but also when accumulating numbers and marks in the world of the ball.

To this day, CR7 maintains the lead over the Argentine if there is talk of a number of goals. The Portuguese exhibits 725 goals, 28 more than Leo, although with the detail of having played more games since it adds 1000 presences between the shirts of Sporting Lisboa, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portuguese National Team. Which makes the Commander’s goal average slightly lower than that of the Flea.

On the other hand, if numerical goals are spoken, there is no doubt that the king, referring to his nickname, is Pele. The Brazilian, who served between 1956 and 1977, still has the surprising brand of 761 screams in 821 matches. However, the validity of both Messi how Ronaldo They make you think that both will surpass the winner of three World Cups, it will only be necessary to know when.

For now, the record closest to being in the hands of the Argentine -and that belongs to Pelé- is that of the top gunner with the same club since the flea It is only 20 annotations from the 647 that the mythical O Rei accumulated with Santos.

Credits: OPTA statistics.