Messi’s renewal, an issue that keeps Koeman worried

The Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman He ruled that “you have to be concerned” regarding the continuity of Leo Messi before the start of the Koeman Cup, the solidarity golf tournament that he sponsors at the Barcelona Golf Club in Sant Esteve Sesrovires.

“When everything is not right you have to be concerned, but I have confidence in the president (Joan Laporta) to solve this issue. It is important for the club and for the League that the best player in the world remains,” said the Dutch coach before the media.

In this sense, Koeman was very confident with the work that Laporta is doing to ensure the continuity of the Argentine player: “Each one defends his task, but Laporta has told me to be calm, that they are working on the issue. We are confident that It will be for a few more years. “

On Monday, Barcelona will start the preseason, although without the players who have played in the Eurocup and the Copa América and those who will participate in the Olympic Games, and the squad is far from closed, both in the registration section and especially in the of casualties.

“It is important to know what players you are going to have. We know there is a limit, we are in preseason and we are working on it,” Koeman explained.

At the gala dinner prior to the start of the event that was held on Thursday night, Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman, who showed good harmony in their first public appearance after ensuring the continuity of the coach, had been confident in being able to close the renewal of Leo Messi with the Barça club.

The leader ruled that “everything is going well” before the media and the coach said he was “very calm” regarding this issue despite the fact that LaLiga president Javier Tebas has made it clear that he will not make any exception with Barcelona the time to meet the salary limit to be able to register Messi.

The first edition of the Koeman Cup will be held today Friday and tomorrow Saturday and will be attended by personalities from around Barcelona such as Pep Guardiola, Riqui Puig, Bernd Schuster and Rafa Yuste, the sports vice president. The proceeds will go to the Sant Joan De Déu Maternal and Child Hospital in Barcelona.

