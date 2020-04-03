We don’t know if the Barça star was on board…

The private jet belonging to Lionel Messi was forced to make an emergency landing at Brussels Zaventem airport on Friday morning, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. The plane, which was on its way to Tenerife, would have landed due to a problem with the landing gear.

The Flemish media HLN reports that the plane took off 90 minutes later but finally returned to the Belgian capital. Was Argentina’s FC Barcelona striker on board? No information has yet filtered on the identity of the passengers.

The n ° 10 blaugrana would have spent 13 million euros to afford this jet. A Gulfstream V type aircraft recognizable among a thousand, the “Pulga” having had it personalized with its number on the tail and the names of his wife and three children on the steps.

Messi’s new private jet 👑 pic.twitter.com/qOBueEjLDc

– FR-Barça (@FRBarca__) December 9, 2018