Messi’s nice detail with the 100-year-old fan who scores all his goals by hand

07/15/2021 at 1:02 AM CEST

The story of a 100-year-old old man circulated on social networks who, to remember all the goals that Leo Messi made, he decided to aim them by hand. The video went viral and reached the Argentine star, who did not hesitate to contact him to thank him.

“Hello, obviously your story came to me, it seems crazy to me that you have saved the goals that way, and that’s why I wanted to send you a big hug and thank you for what you do, for the follow-up, and I wish you the best. See you. bye“Leo says in the video.

“Don’t tell me it’s Messi?“the grandfather asks impressed.” Yes, it’s Messi, he sends you a greeting, “says the grandson. The man, visibly moved, like his grandson, asks him, And where is he at home? Yes, in Barcelona, the boy replies again.

Moments of emotion between the two that culminate in, very excited and practically speechless, the man thanking Leo as well.