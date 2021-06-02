Messi’s negotiations with Barcelona: “We know he wants to stay, but he has other proposals”

In the FC Barcelona The days will be moved throughout the summer and one of the great occupations that Joan Laporta and his leadership train will have is the continuity of Lionel messi in the new culé project. The offer is ready and they only await the final decision of the team captain.

This Tuesday, FC Barcelona presented the central Eric García and president Laporta took the opportunity to answer questions about the most important news of the team: the renewal of Leo Messi.

“It is going well, but it is not done. We are all excited that he and Kun are playing together. Eric would be excited too. On Leo’s part, this is not a matter of money. For ours, we know the economic framework that we have. He is showing a lot of understanding. He wants a competitive team in which titles are won ”, declared the current boss of the Catalan team.

Sergio Agüero was first presented as the first reinforcement for the 2021/22 campaign and now it was Eric’s turn. The president clarified that none of the signings has something to do with the renewal or not of the Rosario ’10’.

“None of the signings we do is made in relation to the negotiations with Leo. We know he wants to stay but, like Eric, he has other proposals. We are valuing it a lot. Eric could have gone to other places, but he has made an effort and his desire to come to Barça has been decisive. I hope that Leo’s desire to stay at Barça is decisive ”, added Laporta.

Right now Agüero and Messi are going to meet again this Tuesday in the Argentina concentration in Ezeiza in the preparations for the match against Chile next Thursday.

“It does not depend on the audit. We are in talks with representatives of Leo. It is going well and we hope it continues to progress. We, more or less, have controlled the result of the exercise. When we finish the audit, in July, it will give us more data. But for this operation we already had a reserve, a prepared strategy ”, he revealed.

