Messi’s ‘last’ game as a Blaugrana

Yes. Bolivia-Argentina, which closes the group stage of the Copa América (this next morning at 02:00 CEST), is the last match that Leo Messi will play as a Barcelona player for all purposes. His contract expires on Wednesday, so if his renewal is not announced this next week, he will face the quarter-finals in an unprecedented situation in his entire career: he would play his first game not as a Blaugrana footballer.

The data can be interpreted as a pure anecdote with a striking headline, but, in reality, it reflects the complexity of a roller coaster of feelings that the last twelve months have been the best in history in Barcelona. What Leo being able to play a game not being a Barça player is a statistical toll that Barça fans will have to pay in the setting of a change in the sporting and institutional stage.

Messi, who celebrated his 34 years on Saint John’s Day with his national team, is preparing to sign what will possibly be his last contract at his club, where he has built an impressive career and has touched heaven. Everything seems to be very well under way after having recovered the harmony between club and player.

ARGENTINA VERY BUT VERY FAVORITE

In this context, Leo and La Albiceleste face, as a procedure to be fulfilled, their match against La Verde, at the Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, which will close Group B. Argentina has already sealed its passport to the quarterfinals, and the theory indicates that it would not have to have greater difficulties to defeat Bolivia, which comes from adding three consecutive defeats in a black tournament that began with an outbreak of Covid-19.

If logic prevails and Lionel Scaloni’s men finish first, they will cross Ecuador in a quarter-final match, which will be played next Saturday in Goiania.. Regardless of being first or second, the Argentines already know in advance that they will dribble to Brazil until the hypothetical final of the Maracana, on Saturday, July 10.

The highlight of the day today is Uruguay-Paraguay, in the Nilton Santos (Rio de Janeiro) in which there is a lot at stake since it will determine, if Argentina does not fail, who will be second, third and fourth. The last position will force Brazil to cross in the next tie.

LEO AND TEN MORE

Lionel Scaloni’s approach is to think in the medium term. The coach wants to recover the hits to have the maximum number of troops in full condition to face the last week of competition in which the title will be played with three single-game eliminatory, between Saturday 3 and 10.

Leo will be, in principle, the starter in the match in which he will surpass his friend Javier Mascherano and, with 148 caps, will be the player who defended the Albiceleste shirt the most times. A new record to which he joins his 73 targets with which he is the Albiceleste’s greatest gunner. The crack of cracks will not rest, as had been speculated in recent days, in which Argentina was concentrated in its headquarters in Ezeiza, in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires. Leo always wants to play.

THE ‘DUPLA’ BLAUGRANA, IN ACTION

Blaugrana Messi-Kun will be repeated at the start, for the second match in a row after 1-0 against Paraguay. Omen, which needs to take the shape point, will come out at the attack tip instead of Lautaro Martinez, the theoretical 9 holder of Scaloni, which will be reserved for the quarterfinals. And, the third up will be, in principle, the mattress Ángel Correa, who will enter in place of Di Maria, who was the most destabilizing against the Guarani. Argentina needs to improve their offensive balance, which is limited to three goals in three games. There is gunpowder and gallons to demand more.

Titular theorists such as Paredes (PSG), with intercostal pain, or Lo Celso (Tottenham), with a sprained ankle, They will see it from the sidelines, so the Argentine core will be formed by the Betic Guido Rodriguez in the pivot (one of the pleasant surprises of the tournament), Nicolas Dominguez Y Exequiel Palacios.

THE POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF BOLIVIA – ARGENTINA

BOLIVIA: Lampe; Villarroel, Jusino, Quinteros, Fernández; Saavedra, Justiniano, Vaca; Arce, Chura and Marcelo Moreno.

ARGENTINA: Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Acuña; Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodríguez, Nicolás Domínguez; Leo Messi, Kun Agüero and Ángel Correa

Referee: Andrés Rojas (Colombia).

Stadium: Pantanal Arena (Cuiabá)

Schedule: At 02:00 CEST.