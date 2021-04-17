Messi’s last Cup with Barça? “It has been a very special title in the club where I have been all my life”

The unknown of the future of Leo Messi flew over the entire Cup final that Barça won 4-0, with a double from the Argentine, against Athletic.

The continuity of the Barça captain is in the air since he expressed his desire to leave last summer, however, the return of Joan Laporta it keeps your situation on standby.

At the end of the match in which Koeman’s team won its 31st Copa del Rey, Messi spoke to the club’s media, although he was not questioned about his future and limited himself to saying that he had been “a very special title with the club” in which he has been “all his life”.

For his part, Laporta was optimistic about the future of the ’10’: “I am convinced that he wants to stay and we will do everything we can, as far as possible.”

Final MVP

The Barça player scored two of his team’s four goals and became the Top scorer in the Cup finals after beating Telmo Zarra and reaching nine goals.

Messi added his seventh Copa del Rey in the ranks of Barcelona and, as captain, he was in charge of lifting the trophy just after being chosen the best player in the final.