League of Spain

Messi’s ignorance of Setién’s assistant who has caused controversy

Juan Pablo Arevalo

June 29, 2020, 07:07 a.m.

The Argentine was caught in a break for hydration, in which he is displeased.

The images spoke for themselves. The 2-2 draw between Celta and Barcelona caused the Barça dressing room to go into rebellion with their coach, Quique Setién and his assistants. Things on the Barça squad could not be worse, according to what was seen this Saturday at the Balaídos stadium.

This time it was Lionel Messi in charge of showing his fury. This was captured by ‘El Partidazo de Movistar’ in one of the two hydration breaks in the match against Celta. Eder Sarabia, Setien’s second, wanted to go to Messi to make a comment, but the Argentine realized it, so he turned and walked away from the group, saying something that is unknown, but that clearly was not in the best attitude .

Sarabia was surprised by Messi’s attitude, while Setien looks serious and concerned. Messi returned to put down the water bottle, but continued to show his discontent. Undoubtedly, the x-ray of a team in crisis and with a deteriorated relationship.