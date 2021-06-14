Messi’s goal was not enough to beat Argentina

06/15/2021

On at 01:29 CEST

Leo Messi’s free-kick was not enough and Argentina scored two gold points in the Copa América debut. They drew 1-1 with Chile, in a two-sided match. He dominated at pleasure in the first half, where he generated to sentence and suffered, after the break, when La Roja equalized with Vargas taking advantage of a leftover from a penalty missed by Arturo vidal.

ARG

CHI

Argentina

Emiliano Martínez; Montiel (Molina, 85 ‘), Martínez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes (Di Maria, 67 ‘), Lo Celso (Palacios, 67’); Leo Messi, Lautaro Martínez (Kun Agüero, 80 ‘) and Nicolás González (Correa, 80’).

chili

Claudio Bravo; Isla, Mena, Gary Medel (Roco, 83 ‘), Maripán; Thumb, Arturo Vidal (Alarcón, 83 ‘), Aránguiz; Palacios (Bereton, 76 ‘), Meneses (Galdames, 93’) and Eduardo Vargas (Pinares, 76 ‘).

Referee

Wilmar Roldán (Colombia). TA Tagliafico (29 ‘), Lautaro Martinez (61’) / Isla (24 ‘), Pulgar (31’), Arturo Vidal (35 ‘) ..

Goals

1-0, Leo Messi (32 ‘); 1-1, Vargas (56 ‘).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Nilton Santos Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro.

Argentina has gunpowder. And just by calibrating the front sight, it could have blown a hole in the boot of the classic.. In ten minutes, between the 7th and the 17th, he generated up to five very clear chances. Neither Lautaro Martinez, nor Nico Gonzalez, very well supplied by The Celso, they did not hit the completion.

La Albiceleste chewed the plays, but every time it reached three quarters it was a sure danger. Chile conceded and Argentina forgave, until he appeared. The usual. The best of all time. And he broke the game with a bit of crack, which bears his unmistakable signature. A frontal foul, gestated by an entrance of Eric Thumb on The Celso, ended up transformed into a great goal by Leo Messi. His former colleague at Barça, Claudio Bravo, came to touch the ball but could do nothing before the majestic launch of The flea. As much as the keeper knows to the millimeter Leo, intimacy does not serve to stop a genius. It was the 32nd minute.

Messi stopped playing, but he appeared to make a difference, which is the role he has to play in a young team, with momentum and progress. Those of Scaloni they had sought it out with determination and impudence. The only thing to reproach was the parsimony in the creation zone, perhaps to avoid fatal losses against La Roja, who always plays with the knife between his teeth.

The 1-0 opened a much more prolific scenario for Argentine interests since those of Marín Lasarte would have to advance ranks to go for the tie. They did not succeed. They fought but without disturbing Emiliano Martínez.

Argentina took a step back after the break. He was wrong, because the match was equal. La Roja began to believe it. Emiliano Martinez he took it out of Thumb and on the rebound, Tagliaphic hunted Arturo vidal. Clear penalty, endorsed by the VAR. The former Barça player shot the maximum penalty and the Argentine goalkeeper deflected the shot, the ball hit the crossbar and Eduardo Vargas, very attentive, hunted the leftover. With only one chance, La Roja tied (1-1).

EL KUN AND MESSI, TOGETHER

The classic was put on a classic face. Lots of tension, late tickets and a rough round trip. La Albiceleste lost control. And now it was his turn to row again. I had half an hour. Scolani gave entrance to Palaces already Say maria. . And Argentina went up. The second did not come.

This Albiceleste of the litter, as she has been baptized in her country, plays without a corset, nor the weight of historical debts. Of course, logically, he lacks the maturity to prevail in duels that end up becoming typical South American classics, in which there is not enough with just football. Y Leo is comfortable assuming the role of captain, leader, and mentor.

Kun, for his part, played the last ten minutes plus seven in discount, seeking the role of revulsive when Argentina launched determined to win. The Blaugrana duo Messi – Agüero, made their debut in an epilogue of an agonizing match, in which Argentina left with the frustration of having been able to take the victory.