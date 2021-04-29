Messi’s goal that will not be remembered for the defeat of Barcelona

Lionel messi He aims to win the Pichichi Trophy as top scorer in the Spanish La Liga in the 2020/2021 season and this Thursday he did not miss his appointment with the goal. The FC Barcelona was surprised by the Granada CF with a score of 1 – 2 and the Argentine had to settle for a beautifully made goal for his records.

An effective combination between the captain of Barça and the French Antoine Griezmann ended in the partial 1 – 0 at 23 minutes. Griezmann received, gave an effective turn and left the ball served for Messi, who adjusted it to the far post that goalkeeper Escandell covered.

It was the 26th goal of the league season for the ’10’ and takes a wide advantage in the race to be the top scorer of the tournament. His closest pursuer is Karim Benzema with 21 goals, still far from the Argentine.

In 2021 there are 19 goals and 8 assists that the Argentine star adds. That is, he participated directly in 27 goals for FC Barcelona, ​​and no one else in the major leagues in Europe comes close to that record.

Messi’s goals will continue to be needed at the Catalan club in the last five rounds of the Spanish La Liga.