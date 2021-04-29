Messi would accept to reduce his file to half to renew with Barça

Long “imaginative contract”

After a first meeting between the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, and the father and representative of Leo Messi, Jorge Messi, the “good intentions” between both parties were evidenced for the Argentine to continue as a Barça player, according to information provided this Wednesday on TV3.

In it, Catalan television assures that Laporta “has not made” any economic offer while waiting to know the audit reports that the Barça club has commissioned to know the real economic situation of the entity, which is highly affected by the pandemic.

“The club has asked the Barcelona captain for generosity, taking into account that the forecasts are not optimistic and the Messi were very open to the possibility of generating an imaginative long-term contract,” says the aforementioned information.

Messi’s new contract in three stages with passage through MLS

The contract would be developed in three stages. The first one would allow Messi to renew his commitment to FC Barcelona for two more seasons and arrive in shape for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

In a second stage, the player would fulfill his desire to play in Miami and, in addition, he would become Barcelona’s ambassador in the United States with the idea of ​​”closing some strategic projects” for the Laporta board.

In a third stage, and once his MLS career was over, Messi would return to Barcelona to join the club’s sports structure.

The Argentine would accept to reduce his file to half

According to information from TV3, Messi would agree to reduce his file by half from next season and until the end of the agreement, which would allow Barcelona to face the signing of a future star for the next year.

