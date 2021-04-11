Messi with Kane? This is how PSG plans to replace Mbappé



Mohamed Salah is also in the plans of PSG.

The PSG You know you can’t wait for Kylian Mbappé of signs of your future. As the days go by, the French star looks further and further away from Paris. Therefore, the club will not focus all its reinforcements on renewing it, but on make a plan so as not to suffer his departure. The plan exists and contemplate Lionel messi, Harry kane Y Mohamed salah.

It is no longer a secret that he Paris Saint Germain polls Messi since last year. With his future still up in the air, interest in the Argentine legend remains. But we already know the directors of PSG, they always want more than the rest. Mauricio Pochettino, club coach, asked the Englishman Harry Kane, whom he had the opportunity to coach during his time at Tottenham.

This last request is not a utopia. Sky Sports reported this Saturday that Kane will express his wishes to leave Tottenham if they do not qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Today the club lost and was six points from that goal, which seems almost impossible.

The third piece of the masterful puzzle that makes up this plan is Mohamed salah. His situation with Liverpool is not the best, and his participation in the next Champions League is also at maximum risk, so it would not be unreasonable if an offer from PSG to be his new figure enchanted him.

It should be noted that it is a utopian panorama to think that these three stars arrive in Paris this summer. In fact, it is probably financially impossible. On the other hand, there is a certainty: one, or even two of these stars will live in Paris as of this summer if Mbappé’s departure is confirmed.