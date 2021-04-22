Messi will renew with Barcelona and then he will go to Beckham’s Inter Miami



Messi wants to live in the USA and Beckham wants the biggest stars on his team.

Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images

Lionel Messi is nowhere near signing the renewal with Fútbol Club Barcelona. The contract would be for two years. How did Joan Laporta convince you? With a solid project for the next two seasons. The culés would have reinforcements in all their lines: defense, midfield and forward. The jewel in the crown would be the signing of Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero, great friend of Messi.

Although the rumors have gone viral in recent days, new information has emerged from journalist Christian Martin: Messi would only sign for two years and then go to Major League Soccer, probably to finish his career. And the destination I would have already thought about it and decided: Miami.

LAST MOMENT: LEO MESSI. Consider staying in Barca if there is a good sports project for a couple of years and then… USA. @intermiamicf would be the option to experience playing and living in Miami. https://t.co/TipHPWe6Vm – Christian Martin (@askomartin) April 21, 2021

“Everything is for Messi to stay and discarding the proposals of England and France. The relationship with the new leadership improved and winning the Copa del Rey led him and his family to seek to stay at Barcelona“, Explained Martín.

Beckham and USA wait for Messi

It is not a secret that David beckham, ex-player and president of Inter Miami, wait for the top soccer stars on your team. Just a month ago, during the preseason for the start of MLS, he gave an interview to ESPN in which he pointed out that the great figures of the beautiful game would surely feel trapped by the possibility of playing and of course, living in Miami.

Whether it’s Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo, Beckham awaits you. Miami is too big of an attraction for big celebrities. There, the Argentine could have a quiet retirement, maintaining a high salary according to his contribution and enhancing the level of the MLS to levels the league hopes to reach.

Coincidentally, Lionel Messi’s stay in the United States will begin with the countdown to the 2026 Soccer World Cup, in which the country of the stars and stripes will be one of the venues. It would arrive in the summer of 2023, a year after Qatar 2022.

From now on, the USA is preparing to not only host most of the meetings, but also to compete for the world throne. And the appeal goes beyond sports, having Messi would be an incomparable plus. The Argentine star would be in his 38 years to date.

To finish, Messi bought an apartment in the Porsche tower in Miami, which would be a clear sign of your interest in living in the United States in the near future.