Messi will renew with Barcelona, ​​they say in Spain

MEXICO CITY.

In the coming days, FC Barcelona will make the renewal of Lionel Messi official with the Barça entity, as stated by the Diario AS de España.

Said medium ensures that LaLiga authorized the registration of the Argentine star despite exceeding the salary limit, a factor that had its renewal stopped.

The reduction in the club’s payroll is underway, although it is still unknown which players will leave the institution.

The conversations between Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi, father of the forward, are very advanced and the agreement could be made official in the next few days.

For now, tonight Messi will play the final of the Copa América, when Argentina meets Brazil, in search of his first title with the Albiceleste.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.