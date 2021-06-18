Messi will not have an individual brand, “poor man who has to”

06/17/2021

The coach of the Uruguayan team, Oscar Washington TabárezHe emphasized this Thursday at a press conference that he does not think of an individual marking of Lionel Messi in this Friday’s debut in the Copa América against Argentina and blurted out: “Poor who has to do it.”

“Let’s consider what it is Messi as in all the games we have played before. Play so many games, I’ve seen so many games of Messi In Argentina, Barcelona, ​​and their performances, beyond the fact that they always surprise with their talent, have many points in common; you can make a profile. No individual brand, poor person who has to do that. Some teams have tried it sometime, “he stressed.

The statements of the ‘Master’ occurred a day after the arrival of the squad in Brasilia, the city where they will be measured in the Rio de la Plata classic against Argentina on the second date of Group A of the Copa América.

“We are excited, we are clear about what we have to try and later we will see what happens, we are going to face a highly qualified team, with a good game, they came many times to the Chilean goal with mixed luck,” reflected the coach of the Celeste.

Although he valued the Argentine potential, mainly because of his play on the wings or because of his good aerial game, he highlighted on more than one occasion the ability to Messi, whom he described as “a king of precision”.

The fact that he is directing his last Copa América as a coach – since everything suggests that after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar he will not continue to lead the team – does not change him and he assured that he already has everything defined for Friday’s duel at the stadium Mané Garrincha.

“Do not make mistakes because sometimes we enter with excess energy; having confidence, attitude, but also internally tranquility that it is not a final, it is the beginning of a series against a qualified rival that we see as a classic. It is not a Any game, the footballers know it, the Uruguayans feel that way, “he stressed.

Tabárez, 74, also commented on the fact that the oldest coach is measured against the youngest in the international competition (Lionel Scaloni, 43), and highlighted that the young Argentine technical director has given Albiceleste an identity since its players “know what they are playing”.

In the Copa América, Uruguay will make their debut against Argentina, while their other rivals in group A are Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia.