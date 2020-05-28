In the hometown of Leo Messi they don’t give up seeing him wearing the Newell’s Old Boys. There has always been speculation about the possibility that the star of FC Barcelona ends his sports career in the team of his city and the vice president of the Rosario club is quite clear what the star’s first option would be if he wants to one day end his stage as culé. «Messi will come to Newell’s if he decides to leave Barça“Cristian D’Amico has pointed out.

The club director has assured that The Barcelona captain’s priority would be to put on the elastic of the one who is, together with Barça, the team of his loves. However, he stressed that he currently has no dealings with him: «I have no contact, I don’t want to disturb you«.

The possibility that the Argentinean leaves the Catalan team seems distant, but it is an option that could be perfectly given. The controversies in Can Barça have not stopped happening this season, fracturing the relationship of the board with the staff. In fact, Messi himself has had to charge hard on several occasions to defend his teammates from various accusations by the leadership.

The institutional crisis that Barça is going through, together with the serious economic situation – further exacerbated by the stoppage caused by the coronavirus – that the club is going through, may precipitate an exit that, under normal conditions, should not occur. The footballer has a contract until June 2021 and has not yet renewed.

In addition, it has a clause in your contract that allows you to leave the club the summer you want at no cost any. If executed, Newell’s would gain options to see him enrolled in their ranks. Just in case, D’Amico asks AFA President Claudio Fabián Tapia for help in mediating the possible arrival of Messi at Newell’s. The vice president of the Argentine team has stated that Tapia “can help us” because “he is very friendly” with the footballer.