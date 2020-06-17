Leo Messi will remain at Barcelona until at least 2022. The Argentine star successfully launched the tenth contract review with the culé entity and It has sealed a new agreement with the format already used in its current contract.

According to Mundo Deportivo advance and was able to confirm OKDIARIO, the striker, who would be free in 2021, agreed to another contract with the 1 + 1 format, being able to choose whether or not to leave the club in the summer of 2022, although the contract is automatically renewed until 2023 if the exit clause is not accepted.

Thus the things, Messi will have the key to his future again and above with a contract that is again on the rise, despite the fact that it will be 33 years old this month. Leo, to fulfill his new bond, would end his new engagement with 36 springs and with a large number of zeros in the bank account.

Because unlike the usual trend at these ages, Messi has managed to seal his tenth renovation achieving an economic improvement. The Argentine was already the highest paid player in the world with a salary of 50 million annually. That figure, symbolically, It has been improved to 55 kilos in this new commitment.

Bartomeu has managed to make Messi stay throughout his term, something that at times seemed unlikely. The president has taken out the checkbook and left his successor the inheritance of a renewed Leo until 2023. The player will be able to decide whether to link his fate to the new management in the summer of 22.

It must be remembered that the ambition of Messi is still retiring with the Newell’s shirt, the Argentine club with which he made his football debut. Leo would glimpse that option after this contract with Barça, although everything will depend on his health. What seems evident is that the 10 has made sure to continue deciding on its future and at Barça they believe that the prize is fair for a whole career of successes like culé.