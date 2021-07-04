Messi: “We took one more step”

07/04/2021 at 07:01 CEST

.

Lionel Messi affirmed that Argentina served “forward a difficult game” in this Saturday’s 3-0 win against Ecuador that gave Albiceleste a passport to the semifinals of the Copa América that is being held in Brazil.

“It was a very tough game, we knew the rival’s difficulty. It was very fought until we found the goal, then the game got a bit tangled. The important thing is that we took one more step. We need a little step to be in that long-awaited final and we hope it is given to us, “said the Argentine captain after the victory in Goiania.

With the victory, Argentina met next Tuesday in the second semifinal of the tournament against Colombia at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

“We try to play, sometimes we can’t, the pitch doesn’t help much. We played a very important game. It was one of our goals to be in the top four. Now we have to rest because there is little time for the next game, “added the author of the third goal in the victory against Ecuador and who is the leader of the tournament’s gunners with four goals.

When asked about his situation of having stayed one goal from Pelé’s record of 77 goals at the national level, Messi expressed: “I always say it: individual awards are secondary, we are here for something else. I want to congratulate the group for the work they are doing, we have been away from our families for many days. We have a goal and we think about that. We are the the only selection that did not break the bubble. ”

For his part, the author of the second goal, Lautaro Martínez, said: “We saw a leading Argentina, is what the coach asks us. Today we make a difference. It was a demanding game, it is a physical team that runs and pushes. ”

“We all follow Messi’s leadership. Today we saw again how he makes a difference and we are all accompanying him. We are happy and we are going for everything,” completed the Inter Milan striker who made his second goal in the tournament.

Finally, Nicolás González reflected: “We have to keep winning, it would be something very nice for our families and for the country. I will always try to do my best for the group. We leave happy: we knew how to control the game and take the victory “.

“Messi surprises us day by day, he grows stronger and infects us all. He gives us confidence and joy. We must continue down this path and enjoy it. We dream of striking the blow but we have to go game by game. We have our own weapons to win, “added the player transferred to Fiorentina.