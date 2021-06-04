Messi was the best against Chile in a special match

06/04/2021 at 5:08 AM CEST

Veronica Brunati

In a special night, marked by the emotion of the tributes to Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi did not have the night he would have wanted and he had to settle for his team’s draw. El Diez would have liked to dedicate the victory to him for everything he represented for him, for the Argentine team and for his country.

The image of the captain with the photo of Maradona on the chest went viral. And it will be recorded in the history of the National Team as the day of the tribute from Ten to Ten. But, to be complete, the victory was lacking.

However, the best situations were at the feet of the crack, although the hands of Claudio Bravo prevented him from scoring in all the shots and only got it with a penalty at 25 minutes of the first half, with a low shot to the left side of the goal. After scoring his goal, he looked at the sky and beat his chest in homage to Maradona. “We wanted to win to dedicate it to him. It was the first game without him and we wanted to dedicate it to him for all that he meant for us and for the National Team. We wanted to win to honor him as he did, leaving everything & rdquor; Leo said after the game.

After the goal, the captain had a free kick that crashed off the crossbar. And in the second half he had two more occasions: At 41 minutes he eluded the Chilean defense and took a shot at Bravo’s right post, who guessed the direction of the shot, and on the next play the goalkeeper again stopped another shot at the second suit. With the game over, Messi spent a while chatting on the pitch with Bravo. The general balance for the Ten was not negative beyond not having achieved the three points. The crack evaluated that his team had not played together for many months and that many young people joined for whom it was in some cases, their first call. “We have to keep growing & rdquor ;, he concluded.

The Argentine National Team remains second with 11 points behind Brazil. On Tuesday they face Colombia in Barranquilla.