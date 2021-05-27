Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: who had the best season in a difficult year



Both met in the UEFA Champions League.

Photo: Josep Lago / AFP / Getty Images

It is inevitable to compare Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As long as it is done from an anecdotal point of view, the exercise is fantastic, especially to understand the greatness of two legends who remain in the elite of soccer at ages in which the majority are in decline physically and soccer speaking. Casually, they both had very difficult seasons, but they did not stop shining. Here’s how it went.

Messi and CR7: kings in their leagues

Messi played 51 games and scored 39 goals, for an average of 0.76 goals per game. Added 12 assists. In the general balance, he influenced a goal every 89 ‘minutes. That is, he generated one goal per game. Won his eighth La Liga top scorer title. Let’s look at your jewelry.

Cristiano Ronaldo played 53 games and added 40 goals, plus 5 assists. He influenced a goal every 100 ′, lagging behind the Argentine in creating the game. He won his first top scorer in Serie A and once again reaffirmed his scoring institute. Goals of nine pure. Effectiveness at its finest.

Legends … but only with Cups

Collectively speaking, neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo had successful seasons, neither for what they are used to, nor for the teams they defend.

The Barcelona He left the Champions League through the back door, while in La Liga he had the opportunity to take the lead three days from the end, he lost the chance and was third. Messi won the Copa del Rey, the only tournament in which the team showed character.

The Juventus he quickly dropped out of Serie A, having to win his ticket to the Champions League on the last day. In the maximum club competition in Europe she was eliminated by Porto. CR7 won the Italian Cup, a competition in which the “Vecchia Signora” had evidence, a characteristic of which it suffered throughout the year.

Ronaldo has won Coppa Italia for Juventus as Messi also won Copa Del Rey with Barcelona in 2021 pic.twitter.com/pvO6Tlm7wY – sportstimes (@ sportstimes20) May 20, 2021

Messi vs Cristiano: face to face

We cannot forget that Messi and Cristiano met again this season, after a year in which they did not share on the courts. Barcelona and Juventus shared a group in the Champions League, and the duel between two powerful clubs was reduced to expectation to see the new clash between stars.

On October 28, 2020, Barcelona won the first match 0-2 in Turin, with a Messi’s goal from a penalty kick. Unfortunately Cristiano was not in the game due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo took revenge on December 08, 2020. He scored a double at the Camp Nou -also from a penalty- and Juventus beat the Catalans 0-3 to stay with the leadership of the group.

They were 1-1 on the record, with penalty goals for their respective accounts. More even, impossible. In conclusion, in the individual aspect Messi shone more, since he generated more football for his team and his contribution is reflected in the statistics and outside of them. CR7 equates the Argentine with his scoring production, a role that has become more accentuated over time.

Beyond that, the most remarkable thing is that both remained one more year in the elite, as if time did not pass or hurt their performance. The two made the top 3 of the Golden Boot, second only to Robert Lewandowski. They are machines.

Golden Boot 2020/21: – Lewandowski: 41 goals

– Messi: 30 goals

– Cristiano Ronaldo: 29 goals

– André Silva: 28 goals

– Haaland: 27 goals

– Mbappé: 27 goals

– Lukaku: 24 goals

– Gerard Moreno: 23 goals

– Kane: 23 goals

– Benzema: 23 goals

– Muriel: 22 goals

– Salah: 22 goals – Jamie Easton Gombau (@eastonjamie) May 23, 2021

The work is not over for anyone. Lionel Messi will once again have the responsibility of leading Argentina in the Copa América, with all the pressure that this entails. For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo has the mission of defending the Eurocup that Portugal won in 2016. There are days of very good football and competitiveness coming. Let’s continue enjoying these stars.