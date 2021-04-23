Messi to MLS? On the 10th, Barcelona bought a $ 7.3 million flat in Miami

The captain of the FC Barcelona, ​​Leo Messi, acquired by $ 7.3 million for a furnished four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo with ocean views in a unique building in Sunny Isles, north of Miami Beach, local media reported.

According to The Real Deal, a real estate business website, the floor measures over 5,500 square feet (511 square meters) and the terrace alone, 2,100 square feet (195 square meters).

Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, from Pordes Residential, confirmed details of the sale of the apartment to the specialized website, which had a list price of $ 8 million. The buyer was Celromalina LLC, a company that, according to other local media, is linked to the Argentine player’s family.

One of the luxuries of the residence, which it occupies on the ninth floor of the 39-story Regalia building, is that It has a cooler with a capacity for 1,000 bottles of wine.

The building has six pools, a spa, cabanas, a fitness center, a yoga room, an equipped chef’s kitchen, a playground, a champagne bar and a wine cellar..

According to The Real Deal, two years ago Messi bought an apartment in the Porsche Design Tower, a 60-story building in Miami Beach, for $ 5 million for $ 5 million. The Regalia is about ten blocks or blocks from the Porsche Design Tower.

Messi is one of the highest paid athletes in the world. At the beginning of this year it was known that he had signed a new contract with FC Barcelona for more than 555 million euros gross for four seasons.

Is this a new eccentricity of the Argentine star or is it that he plans to relocate in the face of what could be his new team. It should be noted that there are already rumors that place him in David Beckham’s Inter Miami, so the possibility of Barcelona’s 10 reaching MLS remains intact.