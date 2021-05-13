Messi T-shirt raises almost 10,000 euros to help a little Serbian boy

A shirt of the Argentine footballer from Barcelona Lionel Messi has been auctioned this Thursday for about 9,400 euros, which will be used to treat a Serbian child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, reported the Mozzart Sport portal.

The source recalled that the shirts donated and signed by the two biggest stars in world football, Messi and the Portuguese Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, auctioned this week, have raised about 20,000 euros for the treatment of the eight-month-old boy who needs medical assistance abroad.

Last April, the captain’s armband that Ronaldo threw on the grass at the end of the World Cup qualifying match between Portugal and Serbia on March 27 in Belgrade was sold for 64,000 euros, outraged by a goal disallowed.

➔ Messi: scoring leader (29) in the League.

➔ Cristiano: scoring leader (28) in Serie A.

➔ Messi: he has 37 goals this season.

➔ Cristiano: he has 35 goals this season. The finishes? The culprits? The ones who are hiding? NOT. THE GREATEST. pic.twitter.com/Fkz4SA4Fh3 – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 12, 2021

The bracelet was collected by a firefighter at the stadium and handed over to auction to raise funds, which marked the beginning of this humanitarian campaign in which several players from the Serbian national team also participate.

