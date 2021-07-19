Messi surprises 100-year-old fan with emotional video

In addition to being one of the best players in the world and score the triumph in the Copa América with the Argentine team, Lionel messi has a big heart. This has been proven once again, after the story of a 100-year-old grandfather, who is his most fervent follower, went viral. The Lord Hernán Vicente Mastrángelo He does not have social networks or a mobile phone, but he closely follows the player’s career and keeps a record in pen and paper of the annotations he makes in each of his games. The video went viral thanks to his grandson and Messi sent him a greeting!

©@julian.mc98 Julián presented his grandfather on the networks as Messi’s biggest fan, sharing that he keeps a record of all the Argentine’s goals on some sheets

His grandson, a young man named Julián, recorded the video in which he boasted the devotion that Don Hernán has for Messi and began by saying this, at the same time that he showed his grandfather’s annotations. “I want to introduce you to my grandfather, he is 99 years old (the video was recorded before his 100th birthday) and he is Messi’s biggest fan. As he does not have technology, he does not know the internet, he does not have a telephone or a computer, he writes down all his goals on these sheets, each and every one of them and keeps track of all the games ”.

The young Argentine, who is a creator of digital content, commented that, when his grandfather does not have the opportunity to see a match of his idol, he calls him and asks him what was the result and the goals of the native of Rosario, Argentina. “Every time Barça plays, they call me and ask me, ‘Juli, how many goals did Messi score?’ Don Hernán’s grandson thanked soccer and the player for giving his grandfather one more reason to smile every day: “Soccer is a way to be happy and active. Thanks to Messi and football for allowing us things like that ”.