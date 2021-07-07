Messi suffered and won like Maradona: he played the second half of Argentina-Colombia with a bloody ankle



Messi continued to play at a high level despite the ailments in his left ankle.

Photo: Silvio Avila / . / .

Lionel messi He played a game again that reminds us why he is considered the best soccer player of all time. Argentina beat Colombia on penalties (1-1, 3-2) and qualified for the final of the Copa América 2021. It wasn’t easy for the Argentine captain, who played with a bloody ankle for much of the second half of the game.

The second half barely started an entrance by Frank Fabra left Messi lying, preventing him from getting up immediately, as we are used to seeing.

The concern was evident throughout the Argentine national team, who suffered as much as his “10” when he saw him on the ground in obvious pain.

His ankle started bleeding within a few minutes. And so the game continued, receiving foul after foul, while still creating danger for Argentina. The Lionel Messi thing was a feat. Not everyone can continue playing – and at such a level – while suffering from ankle pain.

Lionel Messi’s ankle has been bleeding after a challenge from Frank Fabra. pic.twitter.com/0bRjpYMg0V – Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021

Argentina took advantage thanks to a Messi’s assistance to Lautaro Martínez. It happened early in the game, just four minutes into the game.

Already in the second half, with bloodied Messi, Colombia tied through Luis Díaz, who pulled a high-value goal from his sleeve.

Messi ended the 90 minutes with:

-Nine dribbles completed.

-90% of effectiveness in the passes.

-Five key passes.

-Five fouls generated.

-68 touches of the ball.

In addition, he masterfully collected Argentina’s first penalty in the definition of the match. And of course, playing in physically unfavorable conditions made us remember at times Maradona from Italy 90 ′, who played practically the entire tournament undercover.

Different context and situations, one more serious than the other. But just as romantic. Messi remained standing and is in the final of the Copa América once again.

The Lionel Messi’s Argentina will dispute the final of the Copa América 2021 this Saturday in the mythical Maracana, before the Neymar’s Brazil. It is the final dreamed and expected by all.

