June 29, 2004 was the day that Lionel Messi first put on the Argentina National Team jersey. In an unusual match, improvised on the agenda, and managed to play against the Sub 22 of Paraguay simply for a 17-year-old boy named Lionel Andrés Messi to debut with the ‘Celeste y Blanca’. The danger is that they were tempting him to be part of the youth of Spain.

06/29/2020

Act at 20:55

CEST

.

Few remember that night 16 years ago at the Argentinos Juniors stadium, in La Paternal, the neighborhood saw the left-hander Diego Armando Maradona born.

Messi debuted very young with Argentina | .

It was thrashed 8-0 by the ‘kids’ of Hugo Tocalli and Messi scored his first goal in the Selection: Leo was a substitute and entered at halftime, along with Franco Miranda for René Lima and Pitu Abelairas, and when they were 10 to go, he faced the left to beat goalkeeper Juan Agustín García.

Match for Messi

But The history of this party had been born months ago. Jorge Messi, the father of the ‘Flea’, sent them some videos on VHS with plays by the ‘kid’, her son, who was triumphing in Barcelona and was tempted to play in Spain’s youth teams.

Time passed and there was no reply. The pressure from the Spanish was greater and if he accepted, it was a goodbye to Argentina.

When the videos of the wonders of Leo reached Tocalli, then the Sub 20 coach, Times were accelerated to improvise any game simply for Lionel Messi to sign the score sheet and speculation about his future was ended.