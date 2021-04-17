Messi showed his sentimental side: “It is very special to be the captain of this club”

On the court he took out his teeth and his competitive gene, scored a double and raised the Copa del Rey against Athletic Club de Bilbao. Then in the statements, Lionel messi he opened his heart to show a sensitive, emotional and happy face to add a new title with the club of his loves.

His version in La Cartuja is the one that his fans are always used to. He reached 9 goals in the Copa del Rey finals to become the all-time top scorer in the final cup matches.

“It was a very tough Cup, in many games we suffered. It is always nice to lift a title, very happy for this group that deserved a joy. It is very special to be the captain of this club, where I have been all my life, it is a very special Cup ”, he said on the BarçaTV cameras.

THE KING! Messi lifted the Cup and the entire Barcelona squad raved. 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/FZMuqCoeVJ – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 17, 2021

Right away, after celebrating the title, he asked Piqué and Griezmann about Messi’s future. Both stated that it is a purely personal decision, but they are happy to have him at the club.

“It is a very special Cup for me, and for being able to lift it. We had the patience to have the ball and in the second half with Athletic low, we got one more gear and the goals came ”, he described about the club’s four goals in 12 minutes to win the final in Seville.

He feels a pity for not being able to celebrate the title with the fans in the stadium, that excites him in a special way. “It is very rare to win a title and not be able to celebrate it with the fans or with the family. It was a difficult year for us and being able to celebrate this title and go for La Liga is very important ”.

Then, at the end of the celebration, the vast majority of the squad has asked Messi for a personalized photo with the Copa del Rey. An early farewell?