With Barcelona far from its best phase at the time of football shutdown in almost the entire world due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Argentine star Lionel Messi revealed on Friday that the interruption of competitions was beneficial for the team. In the European Champions League, the Catalan team drew 1-1 against Napoli, in Italy, and in the Spanish Championship they are two points behind the leader and rival Real Madrid.

“Who knows, this stoppage could end up benefiting us. First, we will see if they can restart the competitions, then we will remove the doubts, because we will prove the level we have or we can reach,” explained the Argentine, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Sport.

Messi commented that the way the team was playing, it was not possible to dream of a title as expressive as that of the Champions League relying only on luck. “Each one has his own opinion. Mine is based on the fact that I was lucky enough to play the ‘Champions’ every year and I know that it is not possible to win it playing as we were,” he said.

In addition, the return of striker Luis Suárez, who was injured, also cheers up Messi. A close friend of the Uruguayan, the ace believes in the growth of the team when the competitions happen again. “We will check the level that we will be, if we can take advantage of that, when the competitions return,” he said.

The Argentine also spoke about his relationship with coach Quique Setién and preferred more controversies. “It seems that the coach misunderstood what I said or misunderstood what I wanted to say. What he said is that playing as we were in the last games before the stop seemed clear that we would not be able to win the ‘Champions’. I never doubted the squad we have and I have no doubt that you can win everything that is missing, but not playing the way we had been playing “, he concluded.

There is still no date set for the restart of the Spanish Championship or even the Champions League. Tournaments, however, are beginning to return in Europe. This Saturday, the German Championship will be back with restrictions on behavior, authorizing five substitutions per team and without fans at the stadiums.

