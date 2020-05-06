Lionel Messi, captain of Barcelona and the Argentina team, returned to the Club’s Sports City on Wednesday after 55 days in quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic and underwent a medical check-up prior to the restart of training.

The club published a photo of Rosario with a chinstrap and latex gloves at the entrance of the Joan Gamper sports field where the Quique Setién campus was called to undergo the covid-19 test and a general medical check-up.

Joan Gamper Sports City

Today the first team players have returned to the Club facilities. pic.twitter.com/YyhV1lpqyw – FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona_es)

May 6, 2020

All the players and the coaching staff went directly to the medical center of the premises where they passed the medical exams, and then received a special “biodegradable bag”, as indicated by the club in the statement, with the training clothes they will need by the time they are approved to start practices.

In this first phase, footballers would start from this Thursday with individual training and as the stages are completed, they will resume normal activity.

The Argentine crack returned to the Sports City of Barcelona after 55 days of quarantine after the suspension of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The intention of the La Liga authorities, with the endorsement of the Spanish Higher Sports Council and the soccer federation, is resume the season in June.

In turn, a definition is expected from UEFA regarding the continuity of the Champions League from Europe since Barcelona must complete the round of 16 series against Napoli after the 1-1 draw in Italy.

