Messi receives holidays from Barcelona to focus on the Copa América



The Argentine could have played his last game with Barcelona against Celta, last weekend.

Photo: David Ramos / Getty Images

Lionel Messi received permission from Fútbol Club Barcelona to be absent from the last game of the season, which will be against the descended Eibar this Saturday at noon. In this way he concluded his campaign with the Blaugranas, winning a new La Liga top scorer title -his fifth consecutive-, with 30 goals. Adding up all the competitions, he played 47 games, scored 38 goals and gave 14 assists. Barbarian.

Lionel Messi will not play against Eibar on the final day and is resting before the Copa America. His Barcelona season is over. pic.twitter.com/1GsItPHYGF – B / R Football (@brfootball) May 21, 2021

Messi will rest a little more for the Copa América, a tournament that starts in 21 days, and will also avoid risking your physique in a game that has no significance. Barcelona were totally ruled out as a title contender after losing 1-2 to Celta last weekend.

The big unknown has been the same for a year: Will Messi finally stay in Barcelona? The rumors of the last weeks indicate that yes, as well as the optimism of Joan Laporta, president of the club. Nevertheless, a traumatic season finale may lead the Argentine to sustain the decision he made last summer.

It is difficult to clear up doubts during the Copa América period, as the focus will be on achieving success with Argentina, another rather difficult battle that Messi has to fight in each official competition.

If the match against Celta – which individually was perfect for Messi – was the last with Barcelona, ​​the living legend of world football will have left The league with 474 goals, 196 assists and 10 trophies.

Have we seen the last of Leo Messi in La Liga? 🐐 numbers ⚽ 474

🅰️ 196

🏆 10 pic.twitter.com/FtQN2hvbqm – Goal (@goal) May 21, 2021

It may also interest you: Not even a perfect Messi can save FC Barcelona from darkness.