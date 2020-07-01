Source: Twitter @FCBarcelona

The Argentine star Lionel Messi converted his goal 700 since his professional football debut in the tie for Barcelona over Atlético de Madrid 2-2. This result, however, distances Catalans from the possibility of the title in Spain.

The Argentine reached such a figure after execute the ‘panenka’ the goalkeeper opposite the 48 ′. The target meant the momentary triumph of the locals against the astonished looks of the 21 players on the field.

The first score of the game reached 13 ′. There, the mattress attacker Diego Costa scored on own goal after a cross of Lionel Messi equine that could not clear.

⚽ GOOOL DEL BARÇA! Own goal by Diego Costa after a corner served by Leo #Messi (1-0, min 13) # BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/pLZSh1zx62 – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) June 30, 2020

The momentary triumph was short-lived for Barcelona, because after the repetition of a visiting criminal charge Saúl Ñíguez equaled the board to 15 ′. During the penalty, the Blaugrana goalkeeper was cautioned for failing to heed the whistle in turn.

After Messi’s score the mattress makers tied once again with Saúl, who again was present with a penalty well shot at 62 ′. With this result, those led by Quique Setién they reached 70 points and further away from the leadership in Spanish football, which holds Real Madrid with 71 units and one more game.