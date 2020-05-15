Lionel Messi believes it is better not to think too much about the risk of being infected with the new coronavirus, as Spanish clubs intensify their return to activities, saying they are eager to return to playing football.

Lionel Messi arrives at Barcelona’s training ground to perform Covid-19 tests 06/05/2020 REUTERS / Albert Gea

Photo: .

Messi and his teammates from Barcelona are back on the club’s training ground, having held individual sessions since last week, following La Liga’s four-phase protocol to return to activities since football was stopped in March due to the pandemic .

The remaining 11 rounds of the Spanish league will take place without fans, and La Liga president Javier Tebas said last week that the games could start from June 12.

While some players and clubs have spoken out against the return of football for fear of contracting the virus or transmitting it to others, Messi said that returning to the games is no more risky than leaving home for any other reason.

“There is a risk of infection everywhere; when you leave the house, there is a risk, so I think we shouldn’t think about it too much, because if we do that, you won’t want to go anywhere,” Messi told the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo this Friday.

“But we must understand that it is essential to comply with the protocols and follow preventive measures as much as possible. Returning to training is the first step, but we must not be complacent and we must take all necessary precautions,” he added.

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

