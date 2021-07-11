Messi played the final against injured Brazil, confirms Lionel Scaloni

The Argentina coach, Lionel scaloni, revealed this Saturday, after proclaiming himself champion of the 2021 Copa América against host Brazil, that star Lionel Messi played the final physically impaired by “a hamstring problem.”

“Leo’s thing, nothing will change having won, he continues to be and will continue to be the best footballer in history,” said the coach at the press conference after the 1-0 victory over Brazil, at the legendary Maracanã stadium. from Rio de Janeiro.

Also read: Brazil vs Argentina: Suzy Cortez is ‘upset’ after Messi’s victory in the Copa América

“How many times did he try not to continue because of all the frustrations, because of everything that had happened to him, and he did not throw in the towel and in the end he succeeded. And that is something that must be noted,” he completed.

Scaloni confessed that Messi played the semifinal against Colombia and the final against Brazil “with physical difficulties”, which in statements to ESPN Brazil minutes before he limited a “hamstring problem.

“If all Argentines knew the way he played this Copa América, they would love him even more, I have no doubts,” he said, referring to shirt 10.

– Sub 20 world.

– Olympic gold.

– America Cup “But Messi does not win anything with his selection …”, said the illuminated ones of always. Game Over, haters. pic.twitter.com/S50pRZTurW – -1899- FCBarcelona (@_Futbolero_) July 11, 2021

“And I, as a coach, at no time can I do without a player of these characteristics, there is no possibility, even playing in inferior conditions as he has played this game and the previous one,” he added.

And he completed: “We have to admire him because at some point in his career he will no longer be playing active football and there we will regret it.”

LET’S GO ARGENTINA! Let’s go selection. Thank you players for this enormous joy. And thank you Messi for your magic and for giving everything for our shirt. Your emotion is the emotion of our people. pic.twitter.com/ME6xWPDvwR – Martín Guzmán (@Martin_M_Guzman) July 11, 2021

Argentina won this Saturday 1-0 against Brazil with a goal from Ángel Di María in the 22nd minute, in the final of the Copa América in 2021 that was played at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

“I feel enormous joy and pride for these 28 warriors who came to play this Copa América, who have left many things to play in difficult conditions because they had to be in a bubble, locked up …”, said Scaloni.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content