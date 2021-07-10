Messi, one step away from his great dream

07/10/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Almost 16 years and 150 games later -this morning will be the 151st to continue expanding records-, Leo Messi is facing a new opportunity, who knows if the definitive one, to win his first title with the Argentine national team. A dream that the best footballer on the planet has not been able to fulfill yet, incredible as it may seem. Neymar’s Brazil is the last obstacle for justice to be done once and for all.

Messi’s history with the national team deserves a joy that not all Argentines expect anymore, but also the fans of Barça, to whom the ’10’ has given everything and they would like to see him happy with the only other shirt he has worn in his career, the albiceleste.

History of troubles

Leo won the 2005 U-20 World Cup, he won the gold of the Olympic Games three years later, but with the absolute there has been no way. Four lost finals, from the 2007 Copa América to the two in a row against Chile falling on penalties (2015 and 2016), going through the toughest, the 2014 World Cup, despite being considered the best, the ‘Ballon d’Or’ of the tournament. All with their stories and their frustrations, to the point of saying enough. The love for his land, for his people was stronger than despair, misunderstanding before those who blamed him for everything and Messi put on his country’s shirt again. Scaloni has been one of the coaches who have understood him the most, he has built a team around him with De Paul, Lo Celso, Nico González, Lautaro and company, and the albiceleste, without shining especially but deservedly, has been planted in the final of the Copa América. The one that had to be held in his native Argentina with Colombia and that is finally being played in Brazil due to the virulence of the pandemic. A silent competition, especially in contrast to the lively Eurocup, without an audience in the stands but which can be historic.

All Argentina clings to its captain, the footballer with the most twisted with the absolute after beating Mascherano during this competition. Not only that, Leo will reach the Chilean goal of the 1940s this morning. Sergio Livingstone in participations in the oldest tournament in the world (34 matches) and if he scores a goal, he will equal 77 with Pele as the top scorer of the South American teams.

Doubts in the eleven

All this could happen in the emblematic Maracana, but if any image would last for the memory, this would be that of Messi lifting the Cup. Only Brazil can prevent it, Tite’s selection is insurmountable in defense and dangerous at the top, with his friend Neymar as maximum exponent. But he is not playing the ‘canarinha’ either to shoot rockets, Peru put him in more than one trouble and the final is open.

In the sporting aspect, Scaloni could maintain an eleven very similar to the one that Colombia was measured in the semifinals with the entry into the center of the field of Walls for Guido. Di María aims to continue being revulsive, while in Brazil, Alex Sandro will not arrive in time and will continue Renan lodi on the left side, while the attacking trident formed by Everton ‘Cebolinha’, Neymar and Richarlison is immovable.

In Barça code

The time has come for Messi and his team to remove the painful thorns that, starting with Brazil itself and that 3-0 14 years ago in the final played in Maracaibo, have been nailing for years. Too many.

Nor does Maracaná bring good memories to the albiceleste. Out of 13 visits, only two wins and three draws. Argentina could never win a title in the temple of Brazilian football, there it fell devastated against Germany and Götze’s goal in the 113th minute. But history is to be rewritten and no one better than number 1, a leader who was fully involved with passion and without filters the harrowing penalty shoot-out against Colombia that gave access to the grand final. Leo is the top scorer in the competition, with 4 goals, and the one who has distributed the most assists (5).

Thousands of kilometers away, there are many who want to see the ’10’ triumph once and for all with Argentina and seek an interpretation in Barça code. Although right now without a contract, the Catalans feel it as theirs, they want to share their happiness. Not even the untimely hour, two in the morning, will prevent turning on the television and wishing that Messi’s dream comes true.